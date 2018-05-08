Names of suspect, officers in Orlando police-involved shooting released

ORLANDO, Fla. - The names of two officers and the suspect authorities said they fatally shot outside a shopping plaza on Colonial Drive were released Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Master Police Officer Anthony Wongshue and Officer Juan Abreu fired their weapons at 32-year-old Juan Alberto Silva around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Colonial Plaza.

More News Headlines

Wonghsue has been with OPD since 2002 and is assigned to the North Patrol Division, while Abreu is assigned to the Field Training Unit and has been with department since 2017, according to a news release.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Few details have been released about the shooting outside the busy Orlando shopping center.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the officers were in the area when they were flagged down by a loss prevention officer at Marshall's, who notified them of a crime in progress.

Exclusive video obtained by News 6 shows both officers with their guns drawn on either side of a tan van when the vehicle lunges forward and both officers fire their weapons.

Police said Silva was driving that van, which he crashed just north of Langford Park at Washington Street and Celia Lane. He died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Two other occupants of the van -- 32-year-old Jocelyn Villot and 26-year-old Brittany Chandler -- were arrested on charges of felony murder, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence, records show.

A fourth person was also detained on the scene but he was not arrested, authorities said.

Mina said none of the four people involved were armed.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.