Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte is coming back, but it’ll cost you more

Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte will be available starting Tuesday, but just be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

[TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space Coast | Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car? Trooper Steve explains | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year, due to inflation.

Also returning is the pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp macchiato and apple crisp oatmilk macchiato.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: