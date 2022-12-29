Arizona police search for suspects after locating body of kidnapped teen

MARICOPA COUNTY, Az. – Police in Arizona said Wednesday that the body of a Phoenix 17-year-old abducted in a home invasion the week prior has been found, and the suspects who kidnapped him are still at large, according to KSAZ-TV.

Jesse Camacho was taken from his home around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19 by two armed suspects who drove away in a dark vehicle, Phoenix police said. Camacho’s grandfather was reportedly shot during the altercation while he was asleep in the home and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

“Jesse was actually the intended target in that home invasion,” Phoenix police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said.

On 12/19, 17yo, Jesse Camacho was taken from his home near 88th Ave & Indian School Rd by 2 armed suspects around 3:15 a.m. Another male inside the home was shot. The suspects left with the victim in a dark colored sedan. If you have info contact @SilentWitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/77VHpSYlFm — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 20, 2022

Police said they were notified by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a body — identified as Camacho — had been located in a rural area. An official cause of death has not been released at the time of this report.

The suspects, though caught on surveillance video, remain on the lam.

“Obviously, it hurts our community, we want to make sure we get these individuals off the street, we don’t want there to be any more violence with this, so again, we are looking for you, we’re gonna identify you and hold you accountable,” Krynsky said.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Silent Witness Arizona by calling 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for its Spanish-speaking line.

