Chick-Fil-A restaurant bans children 15 and under from dining without adults

ROYERSFORD, Pa. – A Chick-Fil-A restaurant has banned unsupervised children younger than 16 years old after dealing with “unacceptable behavior,” according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant in Royersford, Pennsylvania, wrote last week on Facebook about the new rule, which states that anyone under 16 must be with accompanied by an adult. If there is not an adult with the child, they can still order food but must take it to go.

The Facebook post said the children and teens are loud, used explicit language, threw food and trash around, stole decorations and disrespected employees.

“Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in,” the post reads.

Restaurant owners said the new rule is in an effort to provide a comfortable and safe environment for other guests.