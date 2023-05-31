WILD VIDEO: Car goes airborne, flips in crazy crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Crazy video captured a car driving up the ramp of a tow truck at full speed before going airborne and crashing.

A deputy in Georgia was investigating a crash in Valdosta, about 30 minutes from the Florida border, when his body camera caught the wild crash.

Troopers said the 21-year-old woman who was driving the car survived, but she did have to be treated at the hospital.

Investigators have not said if she will face any charges.

