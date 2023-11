If watching holiday movies gets you in a festive mood, how about making it your job?

One website is looking to pay someone to watch the Christmas classics.

CableTV.com is hiring a “Chief of Cheer” to watch 25 films over 25 days.

The chief will rank each one based on nostalgia, storytelling and holiday cheer.

It pays $2,500 plus a year’s subscription to seven streaming services.

Click here to apply.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: