Nearly $1M needed to help fix Orlo Vista flooding issue

ORLO VISTA, Fla. - Orange County commissioners are preparing for the next step that will help dozens of Orlo Vista residents.

They will vote Tuesday on accepting about $900,000 in grant money earmarked to prevent flooding in Orlo Vista, which was hit hard during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The project, mostly funded by FEMA, calls for digging five nearby ponds deeper. Orange County will pay for 25% of the project.

Even with the expected approval, construction would not start for another year.

Commissioners are scheduled to formally accept the grant during a board meeting.



