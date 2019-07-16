New details link teen to Boone High School student's shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. - New details have emerged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Boone High School student who was slain while walking to school in December.

Alejandro Vargas-Martinez was shot to death around 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 18 on Waldo Street near Kaley Avenue.

According to court documents, investigators have linked Deandre Florence, 18, to the shooting, saying they're convinced he knows more information and was riding in a gray Mitsubishi that is a vehicle of interest in the case.

Florence told investigators, however, that he was not involved in the shooting and had only heard about it from his friends.

Deputies have not named a suspect in Alejandro's death and no charges have been filed in the case.

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said, "We work closely with all of our Central Florida law enforcement partners and often our cases and suspects cross jurisdictional lines. We can’t comment on the Alejandro Vargas case, which is still an open and active investigation, but our homicide detectives continue to work all leads diligently so we can ultimately bring justice to the Vargas family."

Florence is currently jailed on a second-degree murder charge in a separate case.

