Watch News 6 Now: Double homicide investigation, 'Starry Night' mural shines on

Orlando double homicide

A double homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in an Orlando apartment complex. The cause of their deaths and the description of any possible suspects has not yet been released.

Stormy Central Florida afternoon

The rain won't go away in the Orlando area, at least not for a few hours. Most of the region started to see storms around noon, with a 40 percent coverage around that hour. By 9 p.m., conditions should start to dry. Click here for the full forecast.

Cave survivors speak out

Members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach who were rescued after spending weeks trapped in a cave recently spoke about their experience and thanked everyone who came to their aid.

'Starry Night' mural shines on

The yearlong controversy surrounding "The Starry Night" mural on a Mount Dora home has come to an end after the homeowners reached a settlement with the city.

The mural will be allowed to stand as long as it is well-maintained, and the city will give the homeowners back the thousands of dollars they were ordered to pay in fines.

Voter registration phone bank

Are you registered to vote? News 6 is making it easy for Central Floridians to get registered through its phone bank, which is being held Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winter Garden nonprofit helps build pathways

Patty Myers, the author of "Autism is A Blessing," runs a nonprofit in Winter Garden that helps people with developmental disabilities build connections in the community. Participants learn life, social and job skills that will prepare them for entering the world after graduating from high school.

