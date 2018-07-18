Pair found dead in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second homicide investigation was underway In Orlando Wednesday after a couple was found dead in an apartment complex.

Orlando police said they were called to the apartment complex at 1032 W. Jefferson St. around 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the apartment. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities have not said how the pair was killed or given any details about potential suspects.

The investigation comes hours after Orlando police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive.

