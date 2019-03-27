How these first responders are getting results in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department got results and some steps in Saturday as they climbed the 25 floors of the Bank of America Center in downtown Orlando. The event honored Fight for Air Climb and was hosted by the American Lung Association.

And they’re off! Team OCSO tackles the Fight for Air Climb. pic.twitter.com/LHFWDTpTDJ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 23, 2019

The Daytona Beach Police Department played a pick-up basketball game with children at the John H. Dickerson Community Center Thursday. As officers said, the children gave them a run for their money.

The Orange County Fire Department participated in Brave the Shave Saturday to honor engineer Steve Kibler's son who died at 5 months old to cancer. “We shave our heads in solidarity with kids who don’t have a choice of losing their hair,” Kibler said.

“We shave our heads in solidarity with kids who don’t have a choice of losing their hair,” said OCFR Engineer Steve Kibler, who in 2008, lost his 5 mon old son to cancer. Kibler and friend John from @OrlandoFireDept team up every year to host #bravetheshave for @StBaldricks. pic.twitter.com/Cridk2dBSP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 23, 2019

The Kissimmee Police Department partnered with the Osceola Council on Aging to help hand-deliver meals to retired community members Wednesday. They served up some food and smiles from residents.

The Titusville Police Department held its second-annual North Brevard Parks and Recreation “Touch a Truck” event Thursday. Community members were able to hop inside patrol vehicles to see what it's like behind the wheel.

The Sanford Police Department sent officers to surprise a boy at his police-themed birthday party at Fort Mellon Park in downtown Sanford. The officers answered questions, joined the children on the playground and even let them enjoy the lights and sirens of the police car.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.