How these first responders in Orlando area are getting results

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

A baby raccoon is safe thanks to one Brevard County deputy's kind act after a concerned citizen flagged down Deputy Sarah Ouellette to help a raccoon cub in danger of walking into the road and getting hit by a vehicle in Merritt Island.

The Palm Coast Fire Department fought for the health of firefighters at the footsteps of the Florida State Capitol earlier this month to raise awareness and push lawmakers to approve legislation providing workers' compensation to firefighters diagnosed with cancer. They're hoping to get results and honor those who died, those who are currently battling cancer and those who have survived.

Photo courtesy of Palm Coast Fire Department

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy made a child's day at the OCSO Community Appreciation Day earlier this month and reunited him with Batman. After speaking with the masked superhero, the boy later went to find him again to no avail. He then asked the deputy for help, proving that he knew to ask for help from a law enforcement officer when times got hard.

Casselberry Police Department officers got results and their picture taken at the City of Casselberry Mardi Gras Festival on March 9.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department got results and new, handmade keychains in varying colors from a local resident for each one of its officers.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.