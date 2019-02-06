News 6 at Nine

How these Orlando-area first responders are getting results

By Larissa Hamblin - Digital Intern

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Junior League of South Brevard hosted its second annual Girl Power Symposium focused on empowering the young women of Central Florida. The free event welcomed girls ages 14 to 18 to discuss healthy relationships, career preparation, personal health and more.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office got results by donating 25 helmets to Sunrise Elementary School after a teacher reached out for help. She worked diligently alongside authorities, and with the help of Amscot, she was able to get the supplies her students needed.

Code Enforcement Officer Amanda Draughon, of Seminole County Sheriff's Office didn't just get results, she got herself a new, furry companion. After stopping to help a car that hit a cat, Draughon called animal control for medical help. When no one claimed the cat, Draughon took him home with her and gave him the new name Chance to honor his "second chance" at life.

An officer from the Orange County Sheriff's Office made a young boy's day in the simplest of ways. The 5-year-old child was excited to see a K-9 with Master Deputy Robbie Ricks, and not only did he get the chance to talk to Ricks, he also got to take home a sheriff's badge. His mother reached back out to the Sheriff's Office to thank Ricks for his candor and for leaving her son with a memory of a lifetime.

A trainee from the Ocala Police Department jumped out of her car to help load a struggling woman's van with her groceries unexpectedly. After noticing the woman had difficulty standing, Officer Tiana Peeples quickly ran to her aid without hesitation to lend her a hand.

