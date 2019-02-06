How these Orlando-area first responders are getting results

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Junior League of South Brevard hosted its second annual Girl Power Symposium focused on empowering the young women of Central Florida. The free event welcomed girls ages 14 to 18 to discuss healthy relationships, career preparation, personal health and more.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office got results by donating 25 helmets to Sunrise Elementary School after a teacher reached out for help. She worked diligently alongside authorities, and with the help of Amscot, she was able to get the supplies her students needed.

Thanks to @Amscot, VCSO Community Relations was able to donate 25 helmets to Sunrise Elementary in @CityofDeltona. Ms. Infante, thanks for reaching out to us and working diligently to find supplies for students in need! pic.twitter.com/QiWhXbheF8 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 30, 2019

Code Enforcement Officer Amanda Draughon, of Seminole County Sheriff's Office didn't just get results, she got herself a new, furry companion. After stopping to help a car that hit a cat, Draughon called animal control for medical help. When no one claimed the cat, Draughon took him home with her and gave him the new name Chance to honor his "second chance" at life.

Code Enforcement Officer Amanda Draughon stopped to help a vehicle that struck a cat. Amanda called Animal Control for medical care. When noone claimed him, Amanda did. She named him "Chance", because now he has second chance to be happy and healthy. Way to go Amanda! #happycat pic.twitter.com/kh8IvTYP99 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 31, 2019

An officer from the Orange County Sheriff's Office made a young boy's day in the simplest of ways. The 5-year-old child was excited to see a K-9 with Master Deputy Robbie Ricks, and not only did he get the chance to talk to Ricks, he also got to take home a sheriff's badge. His mother reached back out to the Sheriff's Office to thank Ricks for his candor and for leaving her son with a memory of a lifetime.

This happy 5-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement to see one of our K9 deputies. Master Deputy Robbie Ricks talked to him and even gave him one of our patches. This mom reached out to thank MD Ricks for his kindness and service, and making her son’s day!! #MakingaDifference pic.twitter.com/BHwkJhCc98 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 2, 2019

A trainee from the Ocala Police Department jumped out of her car to help load a struggling woman's van with her groceries unexpectedly. After noticing the woman had difficulty standing, Officer Tiana Peeples quickly ran to her aid without hesitation to lend her a hand.

“My Trainee (Officer Tiana Peeples) was driving and noticed this lady having difficulty standing. Without any hesitation, she decided to stop and get out to assist in loading her groceries.” -Training Officer Josh Warner



Thank you, Officer Peeples! The future of OPD is bright. pic.twitter.com/djtXvDv7jv — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 31, 2019

