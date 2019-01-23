How these Orlando-area first responders are going the extra mile

Crews from the DeLand Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Services rescued Joker, a 6-year-old Weimaraner, from a home after smoke was seen coming from it. (Photo: City of DeLand)

Law enforcement officers and first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews got results for a very good girl's hygiene after a bath in the sink went terribly wrong, leaving the dog stuck in a drain. Fire Engine 82 answered her family's call for help and eventually removed the pup. Crews posted an update on their Facebook page, saying she made it to the vet and is doing just fine.

Firefighters with the DeLand Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Services also got results for a canine in need this week after smoke was seen coming out of a home on West Fiesta Key Loop. Crews were able to get Joker, a 6-year-old Weimaraner, out of the home and gave him oxygen at the scene. Good news: Joker is expected to be OK, and no other injuries were reported, according to DeLand officials.

Crews from the DeLand Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Services rescued Joker, a 6-year-old Weimaraner, from a home after smoke was seen coming from it. (Photo: City of DeLand)

In Orange County, the roles were reversed when a deputy was in line at Chipotle and was approached by a couple who insisted they buy his meal. The deputy, who was touched by the couple's generosity, posed for a picture with them. The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted the photo online, saying the department is so grateful to be a part of a community that wraps its arms around them in support and love.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, a grandfather and bookworm, got to combine two of his favorite things last week: hanging with youngsters and diving into a good book. A photo posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows Chitwood visiting a classroom full of students at DeBary Elementary School. The kiddos seemed to be pretty invested in "The 14th Goldfish," and the sheriff seemed to be enjoying the book, too.

New sheriff in town? A young girl in Lake County was working to get crime results of her own when she sent a letter to Sheriff Peyton Grinnell about drivers speeding down the road near her home . Deputies showed up at her door to let her know the sheriff had received it and asked if she wanted to be a part of finding a solution. Of course, she was up for the challenge. Between Amy and the deputies she's working with, we have a feeling they should soon see fewer speeders in the area. Way to go, guys.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.