Orange County firefighters make 10-year-old boy's birthday unforgettable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Independence Day is this week, which means it's a good time to honor those who put their lives on the line for the community each day.

Here at News 6, we like to take some time every week to do that, since there's certainly no shortage of outstanding first responders in Central Florida.

Trust me, they do much more than fight crime.

For example, they bring an impressive set of skills to the basketball court, regardless of the whether. Well, at least Deputy Goff, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, does. What's a full uniform in 98 degrees when you've got a chance at beating some neighborhood kids?

Deputies in Brevard County are teaching kids the valuable lesson that you're never too young to get results. Deputies Tygh Freeman and Zach King may have recruited two future deputies after showing them how to use their laser speed measurement devices to crack down on speeding drivers. If not enough to join the agency when they're old enough, the kids at least enjoyed their time with the deputies enough to give them some "power" candy to get through the rest of the day.

Wow, they're starting them young these days. In Orange County, deputies shouted out an 8-year-old boy and his pet rabbit after the crime-fighting pair helped a deputy with a stolen vehicle report and processing the scene. The agency says maybe if they're lucky enough, they'll be able to recruit him when he grows up. By the look of his smile, he seems on board with the idea.

This is 8-year-old Yariel and his rabbit, Snowball. Yariel helped Deputy Victoria Baker with a stolen vehicle report & assisted her in processing the scene for evidence. Maybe we will be able to recruit him when he grows up!#communitypolicing #CommunityEngagement pic.twitter.com/8E4fEO3I3M — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 28, 2019

I'll be honest, I had to type through some tears to tell you about this one. Orange County firefighters made a 10-year-old boy's birthday incredibly special with a day at the station doing all the things his heroes get to do on a regular basis. Gage, the birthday boy, has a condition that limits his use of his arms and legs, but that didn't stop him from excelling and earning a promotion to the rank of junior firefighter. If you want to cry a lot of happy tears, watch the whole thing below.

You probably already have the tissues out from the last story, so just go ahead and keep them close because you'll probably need them for this one, too. Lt. Tim Freebern got emotional as he signed off for the last time, bringing his 36 years of service with the Florida Highway Patrol to an end, and you'll probably get emotional watching it. Thank you for your service, Lt. Freebern. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement.

After 36 years with the Florida Highway Patrol, Lt. Tim Freebern signs off for the last time. Thank you for your service to the citizens of Florida. Enjoy your retirement. #FHP pic.twitter.com/bPEQKG4dUr — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 28, 2019

See? Aren't our first responders the best? If you have any positive law enforcement-related stories you'd like to share, send them my way.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.