Orlando-area first responders serve up kindness instead of warrants

Whether it is to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

When you see your hero, you obviously have to take a picture with them, right? That was the case this week when a little boy saw an Ormond Beach police officer in his apartment complex and the officer stayed to snap a photo with him. Of course, the little boy had his own toy police gear to show the officer how much he admired his line of work. The Ormond Beach Police Department later shared the special moment on social media.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is helping inmates stay busy and get results for a good cause while they serve their time. Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, inmates are building homes for those who need them, after getting a few lessons on how to form a slab from Bay to Bay Concrete. After seeing some pictures, you could say their first day on the job was pretty productive.

All lives matter to members of the St. Cloud Fire Department, including those of five baby kittens that were trapped in a storm drain last week. The department shared pictures of the rescue on Facebook with the good news that -- despite getting a little dirty -- all five kittens were safely removed and cared for.

Flagler County deputies set out to teach the importance of safety over the weekend at their first annual safety expo. Pictures and a summary of the event posted on Facebook show the community responded, with more than 1,000 local residents and children showing up to get involved. Deputies are already looking forward to next year's event.

It wouldn't be our weekly tradition of first responders getting results in their communities if we didn't include a turtle rescue, would it? Officer Gerardi, with the Winter Park Police Department, thought outside the box (get it?) to keep a special turtle safe. Gerardi nicknamed his new friend Teddy the Turtle.

