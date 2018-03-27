Defense calls final witnesses in trial of Pulse gunman's widow

Noor Salman, left, is seen with her defense attorney Linda Moreno and U.S. District Judge Paul Byron on March 12, 2018, the final day of jury selection in her trial.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lawyers for the Pulse gunman's widow are expected to call their final witnesses Tuesday, including a false testimony expert.

Noor Salman, 31, is accused by the U.S. government of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen ahead of the June 12, 2016, terror attack on Orlando's Pulse nightclub. She is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to the FBI after the attack.

Salman's trial began March 1 at the U.S. District Court in Orlando, on Monday her attorneys began calling witnesses in her defense.

Family and childhood friends of Salman's took the stand and described the 31-year-old as a peaceful person who has more in common with children than adults, while other witnesses testified about Mateen's unfaithful behavior, including two women who had brief relationships with him.

The government's case relies heavily on a 26-page written statement that FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez wrote down for her the day of the shooting.

Her defense team will undoubtedly try to discredit that statement and how it was acquired. Dr. Bruce Frumkin, an expert in false testimony is expected to be among the final witnesses for the defense.

The trial is on track to wrap up Wednesday with closing statements and then be handed over to the jury for deliberation. It's unclear if Salman will take the stand during the last day of testimony.

During the course of the trial, Salman's lawyers have twice asked U.S. District Judge Paul Byron to dismiss all charges against their client based on new information not previously disclosed by the government.

The defense learned Sunday that Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, was a confidential FBI source from 2005 through June 2016 and is currently under an FBI investigation for sending money to Pakistan and Turkey up to a week before his son attacked Pulse killing 49 people.

The defense team was told this information, because they had listed Seddique Mateen on their possible witness list.

Byron denied that motion Monday afternoon, saying that if there are other parties culpable in this case that is an issue to take up on another day.

