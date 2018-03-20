LIVE UPDATES: Mother of Pulse gunman's childhood friend testifies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One day after a crucial FBI agent's testimony, federal attorneys will continue to call witnesses Tuesday in the case against Noor Salman, the wife of the gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.

The 31-year-old Salman is accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in the June 12, 2016, attack on the Orlando gay nightclub where 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

[FOLLOW ALONG: Get live updates from our team of reporters inside the federal courtroom using our Scribble Live at the bottom of the story.]

In the three days since testimony began at the U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando jurors have seen graphic evidence establishing that the massacre happened, and heard testimony from first responders, a terrorism expert and almost all of the FBI special agents who interviewed Salman.

Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez, the FBI polygraph expert who obtained a 12-page written statement from Salman, which the prosecution says shows her knowledge of Mateen's plans, took the stand Monday. It was a crucial mark in the trial for both the federal prosecutors and the defense.

The U.S. government's case relies heavily on the three written statements recorded by Enriquez, but allegedly made by Salman during a four-hour questioning. The defense argues they were coerced and not Salman's words.

Enriquez's testimony and cross-examination took almost seven hours Monday. See a recap of his testimony here.

The defense called Enriquez back to the stand Tuesday to try to prove he knew more details about the attack, including that it happened at Pulse, before interviewing Salman, which her lawyers said may have influenced the outcome of her statements.

Enriquez said that he only knew the it was a terrorist attack at an Orlando nightclub because of a news conference he saw with the Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ron Hopper at the time he interviewed the gunman's wife. He denied knowing it was a gay nightclub or that it was Pulse.

[EXPERTS DISCUSS JURY SELECTION: Morning preview | Noon briefing | Evening recap]

“You’re the only person in America at this point who doesn’t know it’s Pulse," defense attorney Charles Swift said during his cross-examination of the FBI special agent.

When he was recalled to the stand Tuesday, Swift showed Enriquez several news conferences with Hopper. The first time Hopper declared the Pulse shooting a terrorist attack was at 3:13 p.m. on June 12, according to the video evidence, at that time Enriquez would have been in the interview room with Salman.

After watching several videos on the stand, Enriquez said, "I don't recall exactly the video."

"I went into the interview believing it was an act of terrorism," he said.

The next witness called Tuesday by the government was Aisha Mohammad, the mother of Mateen's childhood friend, only known as Nemo. Salman told Mateen's mother and authorities that her husband was going to have dinner with Nemo when he left their Fort Pierce apartment on June 11.

Mohammad saw Mateen's mother on June 11 at the mosque.



"Mrs. Mateen, Omar's mom, she told me 'My son went to see your son,'" Mrs. Mohammad said. "I said my son is in Washington, D.C. at a new rotation."

Nemo, a recent medical school grad, was living in Washington, D.C. at the time of the shooting. Mohammad said Mateen's mother did not appear to have a reaction to that conversation.

Mohammad testified she never met Salman and was unaware if Salman ever met her son.

Eighteen witnesses have testified as the government continues to present its case. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Follow updates throughout the trial at ClickOrlando.com/Noorsalmantrial and get live updates from the courthouse below.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.