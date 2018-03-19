Feds continue calling witnesses in case against Pulse gunman's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. prosecutors continue calling witnesses and presenting evidence this week in the case against the widow of the Pulse shooter accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the 2016 attack on the Orlando nightclub.

During the second day of testimony on Thursday, the U.S. government played a graphic video for the jury from Pulse security cameras that showed Omar Mateen in the club right before and during the shooting. Noor Salman, 31, is accused of aiding and abetting her husband during the preparation of the attack and lying to the FBI about it.

The video introduced by the U.S. government was the first time anyone outside of law enforcement has seen the moment Mateen opened fire.

More than 50 people were injured and 49 people were killed during Mateen's three-hour standoff with Orlando authorities on June 12, 2016.

The first law enforcement officers to interview Salman were called to the stand last week. Assistant U.S. attorneys will continue to call witnesses Monday, among which are likely to include FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez who acquired an alleged written confession from Salman on June 12, 2016.

Salman’s lawyers claim she was forced into making statements to the FBI that she knew what Mateen had planned after 12 hours of questioning.

By the time Salman went home from the FBI office in Fort Pierce with her in-laws, she had been awake for about 36 hours with two hours sleep, her attorney Charles Swift said. None of Salman’s interviews with the FBI were recorded.

Her defense team has repeatedly filled motions asking U.S. District Judge Paul Byron to not allow the statements as evidence.

Testimony continues on Monday. The trial is expected to last three weeks

Follow the feed below for live updates from the courthouse.

