Jury selection continues in trial of Pulse shooter's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection began Thursday in the federal case against the widow of the Pulse shooter.

Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege she knew about, Omar Mateen's plan to orchestrate a mass shooting in Orlando and even helped him prepare for it.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub on Orange Avenue killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. A grand jury indicted Salman on Jan. 12, 2017.

The trial will be held in downtown Orlando, at the Middle District of Florida courthouse about two miles from the nightclub where the shooting happened. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron presides over the case.

Beginning Thursday, Salman's defense team and U.S. federal prosecutors worked from a pool of more than 600 potential jurors, hearing from 10 of them. Four members of the pool continued on and six were dismissed. The final jury will consist of 12 members and several backup jury members.

See a recap of the first day of jury selection here and why some members of the pool were dismissed.

Byron said he expects to question 14 potential jurors Friday and wants to pick up the pace. The first few possible jurors he questioned on Thursday took about 40 minutes per person. Jury selection could last up to two weeks.

The defendant, Salman, was in court for the first day of selection, with her attorney Linda Moreno. Families of some of the 49 people killed at Pulse, as well as the nightclub owner, Barbara Poma, were also in court.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

Follow live updates from inside the federal courthouse from the News 6 team below:

