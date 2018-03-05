REAL-TIME UPDATES: Jury selection in trial of Pulse shooter's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection resumed Monday in the federal case against the widow of the Pulse shooter.

Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege she knew about Omar Mateen's plan to orchestrate a mass shooting in Orlando and helped him prepare for it.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub on Orange Avenue killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. Salman was indicted on Jan. 12, 2017.

The trial is being held at the Middle District of Florida courthouse, about 2 miles from the nightclub. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron is presiding over the case.

Salman's defense team and U.S. federal prosecutors started Thursday working from more than 600 potential jurors to the select the final 12 and several backup jury members.

As of Friday, Byron had questioned 25 potential jurors. Thirteen stayed in the pool after questioning, while the others were excused for cause.

On Monday, Byron plans to question 18 possible jurors. As of 10:30 a.m. five had been excused for cause.

The trial is expected to last about 25 days. Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

