Jury selection in trial of Noor Salman reaches Day 7

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection is ongoing in the second week in the federal case against the widow of the Pulse shooter.

Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege she knew about Omar Mateen's plan to orchestrate a mass shooting in Orlando and helped him prepare for it.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub on Latin night ,killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. Salman was indicted on Jan. 12, 2017.

The trial is being held at the Middle District of Florida courthouse, about 2 miles from Pulse. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron is presiding over the case.

Salman's defense team and U.S. federal prosecutors last Thursday began whittling down more than 600 potential jurors to the select the final 12 and several backup jury members.

The trial is expected to last about 25 days. Salman faces life in prison, if convicted.

