Noor Salman trial: Government expects to finish presenting case this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal attorneys are preparing to call their final witnesses this week in the U.S. government's case against Noor Salman, accused of aiding and abetting her husband the gunman behind the terror attack at Pulse nightclub.

Throughout Tuesday’s witness testimony the government continued to try and show Salman was concerned only for her financial well-being before and after her husband, Omar Mateen's terror attack that killed 49 people on June 12, 2016. Mateen was killed by Orlando SWAT after a three-hour standoff with authorities.

Salman is also accused of lying to the FBI.

Jurors have heard from Orlando police, half a dozen FBI special agents, the mother of Mateen's childhood friend, and people who encountered the couple during financial transactions in the weeks leading up to the shooting. They were also shown graphic video and photo evidence documenting the attack.

After the government wraps up calling its witnesses, the defense will then present its defense of Salman. It is unclear if Salman will take the stand.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney estimated the prosecution will finish calling witnesses by Thursday morning. The defense team said they would be able to begin calling witnesses on Monday. Salman’s attorney Charles Swift said they expect to call eight to 10 witnesses.

Both parties will meet Friday to discuss what instructions will be given to the jury panel when it comes time for deliberation. Salman will not be present for jury instruction on Friday to give her time to rest.

The trial was expected to last about three weeks, but is moving faster than U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said he expected and could be in the jury's hands by the end of next week.

