Who is Noor Salman? A look at the demeanor of the Pulse gunman's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the jury selection process is nearing an end in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub shooter's widow, the defendant is beginning to show a bit more of her personality.

While day seven unravels Friday, News 6 is noticing a sense of closeness between Salman and her defense attorney, Linda Moreno, that has developed throughout the week.

In a sketch from inside the courtroom during day six of the proceedings, that closeness between Salman and Moreno is seen in more detail. In the sketch, Moreno is seen leaning over with her arm around Salman. At one point during the early part of the jury selection, Salman was seen giving a fist bump to Moreno.

On day two of jury selection, a camera in the media overflow courtroom was positioned on Noor Salman. It was the first time News 6 had seen a clear image of the defendant.

"You have to have a game face on," News 6 legal expert Mark O'Mara said regarding Salman's demeanor throughout the jury selection process so far.

O'Mara said he doesn't think Salman should be smiling, chatting or giggling.

"If it's who she is, that's fine, but my fear would be those jurors who are looking at nobody else in the courtroom," O'Mara said. "They're looking at Judge Bryon, but they are staring at her."

