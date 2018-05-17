Winter Park police officer shoots man during 'disturbance'

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Winter Park police officer shot a man Wednesday night after being called to a disturbance, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. along Mead Avenue near Fairbanks Avenue.

Police said they received a call of a disturbance, and officers made contact with a man. Shots were then fired, according to police, who have not released any other details.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, police said.

No police officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

