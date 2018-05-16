LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by police in Lake Mary who were sent out to investigate a road-rage incident, officials said.

Police learned of the situation about 7:15 p.m., and went out to look into the circumstances.

A woman reported the road-rage incident on Lake Mary Boulevard and provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a white SUV, to police.

Officers with the Lake Mary Police Department found the SUV and said the driver exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Officers felt there was a threat to their safety, a police spokeswoman said in a news conference.

Police then opened fire, hitting the man. His name has not yet been released. He didn’t have any passengers or anyone with him at the time.

Officials from the fire department just happened to be at the scene for a separate situation, and tried to render aid, but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The three officers involved in the shooting are now on leave, which is standard protocol in cases such as these. One is a sergeant. All have been on the police force for at least four years, the police spokeswoman said. Their names have not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Additionally, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it has many people to interview. Authorities will be reviewing body camera video and any surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The shooting happened near the Shoppes of Lake Mary, and witnesses said they heard the gunfire.

