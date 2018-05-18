Officers identified in fatal Lake Mary police-involved shooting

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials with the Lake Mary Police Department on Friday released the names of three officers who fired their weapons at a man while investigating a road-rage incident.

Authorities said Sgt. William Rodwick, Officer Martin Neal and Officer Robert Ritter shot at 34-year-old David Romansky Tuesday night after he exited his SUV with a gun in his hand. Romansky died as a result of his injuries.

The incident began when a man called 911, saying that Romansky brandished a gun during a road-rage incident on Lake Mary Boulevard, near the Shoppes of Lake Mary shopping center, around 7:15 p.m.

"I was on Lake Mary Boulevard and a white Ford Explorer pulled off of I-4, merged extremely fast onto Lake Mary Boulevard. I honked my horn. Got up beside of him. I did yell at him a little bit. Look over at him. He pulls a gun out of his center console and shows it," the man told a 911 operator.

Records show Rodwick has been with the department since 2009, Neal was hired in 2012 and Ritter was hired in 2012 but took a voluntary nine-month separation in employment in early 2017, then was re-hired later that year.

None of the men have any prior internal affairs reports.

All three officers have been placed on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, which is standard procedure.

Additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting will be released once FDLE concludes its investigation.

