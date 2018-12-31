Oh, deer! Plane crashes in Apopka after animal spotted on runway

APOPKA, Fla. - An airplane crashed Sunday night in Orange County after the pilot said he saw a deer on a runway at the Orlando Apopka Airport, forcing him to keep flying.

The crash was reported at 9:52 p.m. at 1321 Apopka Airport Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the 61-year-old pilot, the only person aboard the Cessna 400, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The pilot told deputies that he was trying to land when he spotted a deer on the runway and had to turn around. The plane then sustained mechanical problems and crashed in the woods west of the airport, according to sheriff's officials.

The pilot was taken to Florida Hospital Apopka.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

No other details have been released.

