Orange County approves funding for $1M modern streetcar study along I-Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Orange County commissioners approved a nearly $1 million feasibility study that will look at what it would take to put a modern streetcar system along International Drive.

Orange County Chief Planner Brian Sanders said he has been looking into the idea with county leaders for the past two years as a way to offer transportation to more people, especially between Sand Lake Road and the Beachline Expressway.

“Today, the I-Ride Trolley is operating in the roadway," Sanders said. "It would be a very similar service, very similar stops.”

Karlie Gray, a tourist from Dublin, said Ireland just installed its own modern streetcars downtown.

“I think it could be a bit crazy, but they do it in Dublin because they want less people driving around our main areas,” Gray said.

Tourist Jack Holland agreed that adding a trolley would be a good idea.

“The buses do take a little bit of a while so the trolley may speed things up and make it better, make it look better,” Holland said.

The study, along with collecting other data, will take about 14 months to complete before a modern streetcar could become reality.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.