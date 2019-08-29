Orange County deputy suffers broken arm and leg, head injury in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning near Windermere, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near South Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere roads, east of Windermere.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the deputy was clearing debris from the road when he was struck by the car, described by the Florida Highway Patrol as a Ford Focus.

The deputy suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and a head injury, Mina said.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy was taken to a hospital and will undergo surgery but is expected to recover.

"Please send healing thoughts to our deputy," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, officials said.

Some lanes at the intersection remain closed due to the crash.

Several schools, including Chain of Lakes Middle, Olympia High, Windy Ridge Elementary and Windy Ridge K-8, are located nearby, but it's not known if schedules will be affected.

UPDATE on injured Deputy: According to @SheriffMina, Deputy was clearing debris from the roadway when he was struck by a motorist. He has a broken arm, broken leg and a head injury. He's awake and talking; will need surgery but expected to recover. Keep those prayers coming. pic.twitter.com/3s2mvL1LMt — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

OCSO Deputy struck by a vehicle near S. Apopka Vineland & Conroy Windermere Rd. at about 4:30 this morning. Deputy's injuries are serious, but he is expected to recover. Please send healing thoughts to our Deputy. pic.twitter.com/sCXZP4YOBU — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.