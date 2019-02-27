Orange County firefighter performed sex act in front of sleeping 6-year-old, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County firefighter was caught on camera masturbating in front of a 6-year-old's bed as she slept, according to the Osceola County arrest warrant.

Edward Negron, 52, was relieved of duty Friday at Orange County Fire Rescue. On Tuesday, he was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

The girl's mother provided the Osceola County Sheriff's Office with video on Feb. 20 of Negron entering her daughter's bedroom and masturbating at the end of the 6-year-old's bed as she slept, according to the arrest warrant.

The woman said she confronted Negron and he told her he was "sorry," he knew it was "wrong" and he "didn't know what to say," according to the arrest report.

Prior to installing a hidden camera in the 6-year-old's room, the woman told deputies several previous incidents made her suspect Negron may have been having inappropriate contact with the girl.

The woman said in January her daughter was in their bed and Negron came into the room and got into bed on the other side. She told deputies she could feel Negron reaching across her to touch her daughter's body and she pushed his hand away. That's when she decided to order the pin camera, according to the arrest warrant.

The girl's mother said Negron is in the National Guard Reserve and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, so she's not always sure what he is going through.

An OCFR spokeswoman said Negron's arrest comes more than a year after he was demoted from lieutenant to firefighter following his arrest for being involved in a bar fight in Clay County. He also received a 120-hour suspension as a result of that arrest.

