Orange County property appraiser settles whistleblower lawsuit with former employee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh has settled a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleged he was harassed by a former co-worker and forced to work in a hostile environment.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year claims that Singh ordered his former employee Willis Perry III to remove, create or alter documents for an audit. It also claims Singh fabricated explanations to justify travel expenses. Perry, the former human resources manager, alleges he was fired after Singh asked him to complete the fraudulent tasks.

The federal and civil lawsuits were dismissed on Dec. 18 after a settlement was reached. The settlement clears Singh of charges related to Perry's whistleblower lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, Singh's office will pay Perry $42,210 in back wages and an additional $42,210 in compensation for allegations that he was harassed by the former communications director while working at the property appraiser's office.

"We concluded that it was in the best interests of the office and the taxpayers to avoid protracted and costly litigation and to amicably settle those claims," a statement from the office of the Orange County property appraiser said.

The property appraiser's office has 13 days to write a check for compensation and back pay to Perry.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.