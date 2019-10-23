Orange County Public Schools offers 6% pay increase for teachers

The Social Progress Index rates 132 countries on more than 50 indicators, including health, sanitation, shelter, personal safety, access to information, sustainability, tolerance and inclusion and access to education.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In the latest round of teacher salary negotiations, the Orange County Public Schools is offering teachers an average 6% raise to their annual salaries, school officials announced Wednesday.

The School Board and the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association are currently negotiating 2019-2020 teacher salaries.

According to the school board proposal, teachers rated "highly effective" would receive a $3,000 annual salary increase and "effective" teachers would receive $2,400.

Teachers making more than $50,000 a year would receive less than a 6% raise and those making $40,000 would receive 7%, OCPS Communications Officer Scott Howat said.

The school district is also offering to pay half the cost of the insurance increase for all employees through January, which is $8 million.

District officials said this offer would be the highest salary increase among area Central Florida school districts.

The deal is for two years with the full 6% increase upfront, according to the district.

Howat said the previous offer was a one-year deal with an average of 4% raise with a $500 bonus. Teachers voted that offer down earlier this summer.

