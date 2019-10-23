Orange County Public Schools offers 6% pay increase for teachers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In the latest round of teacher salary negotiations, the Orange County Public Schools is offering teachers an average 6% raise to their annual salaries, school officials announced Wednesday.
The School Board and the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association are currently negotiating 2019-2020 teacher salaries.
According to the school board proposal, teachers rated "highly effective" would receive a $3,000 annual salary increase and "effective" teachers would receive $2,400.
Teachers making more than $50,000 a year would receive less than a 6% raise and those making $40,000 would receive 7%, OCPS Communications Officer Scott Howat said.
The school district is also offering to pay half the cost of the insurance increase for all employees through January, which is $8 million.
District officials said this offer would be the highest salary increase among area Central Florida school districts.
The deal is for two years with the full 6% increase upfront, according to the district.
Howat said the previous offer was a one-year deal with an average of 4% raise with a $500 bonus. Teachers voted that offer down earlier this summer.
