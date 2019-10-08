Orange County teacher dies in crash on Florida Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County teacher died Monday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to Orange County School District officials.

Timothy Toddy, 40, of Clermont, was a second grade teacher at Windy Ridge K-8 school, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Toddy was involved in a four-vehicle crash near mile marker 272 in Orange County at 6:45 a.m.



One of two passengers in his car are in critical condition, troopers said. The second passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

A recorded message was sent out to parents Monday and grief counselors are available for students and staff.

Listen to the call to parents and students below:

