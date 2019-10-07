Fatal crash closes Turnpike in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash involving several vehicles, including a dump truck, has forced the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Southbound lanes were closed from State Road 50 to State Road 429, but one lane later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released, but Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were extricated from vehicles and taken to hospitals.

Troopers said one person died at a hospital. Fire officials said one patient was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

Serious Crash: Turnpike between Lake Co Line/W Colonial South Off Ramp. Three patients extricated, all en route to hospitals. Initial reports car vs dump truck with heavy entrapment. @FHPOrlando — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 7, 2019

