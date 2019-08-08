Orlando man with dementia reported missing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for 73-year-old James Blount who was last seen Wednesday in the Washington Shores neighborhood.

Police said Blount, who is a retired pastor, has dementia and was last seen on foot in the 800 block of Wooden Boulevard. He was wearing a blue polo, gray pants and tan shoes and a blue baseball cap.

Blount is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is bald and has a full beard and mustache.

Authorities said Blount could be in the Winter Park area.

Blount's son, Jason Blount, said his father has been missing since noon Wednesday.

Anyone who has information on Blount's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or 407-914-4250 or 813-367-7154.

