Orlando police escort boy to first day of school while hero dad recovers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police honored an officer who remains in a coma two months after being shot during a standoff by escorting his 5-year-old son to his first day of kindergarten.

Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head in June while trying to rescue four children who were later found dead after a nearly day-long standoff. Valencia continues to be treated at a facility in Atlanta.

On Friday, Valencia's son, Kaleb, started school. And since his father couldn't be there, Valencia's squad and OPD Chief John Mina escorted him to class.

Police said Valencia was shot by Gary Lindsey Jr., who killed committed suicide after shooting and killing four children -- ages 1, 6, 10 and 12 -- during a 23-hour standoff.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Valencia.

