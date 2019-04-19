Orlando police make arrest in fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man who was found lying in a road suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Orlando Police Department.

James Chambers, 26, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

The arrest comes a week after Rodney Alexander Jr., 35, was found around 2:20 a.m. April 12 lying in the road on North Westmoreland Drive with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to authorities.

Police said at the time of the shooting that they believed Alexander knew the shooter and there was possibly some type of confrontation before shots were fired.

"It happened right in the roadway, in the middle of the road, so we have some pretty good leads on it," Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari said.

No further details about the arrest or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

