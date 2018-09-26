News

Orlando police shoot, kill man after shot fired during domestic dispute

Officers say man brandished gun

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four Orlando police officers shot and killed a man after being called to a domestic dispute, officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at 5055 City Street near John Young Parkway and Americana.

More News Headlines

Orlando police said a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming during an argument with a man and a gunshot was heard.

Officers confronted the male, who was armed with a gun, police said. The man brandished his gun and four officers opened fire, striking the man, police said.  

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said the woman was not shot, but her condition has not been released.

The officers who shot him have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Their names have not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.