Oviedo boil water notice remains in effect

Getty Images

OVIEDO, Fla. - More than 48 hours after it was initially issued, a boil water notice remains in effect for tens of thousands of Oviedo residents.

The notice was issued Sunday morning after an electrical issue at the AM Jones Water Treatment facility caused a loss of pressure to about 40,000 customers in the community.

The water pressure was restored the same day but a precautionary boil water notice was issued for a minimum of 48 hours because the water pressure dropped below 20 psi.

The cause of the electrical issue is still being investigated.

As of Tuesday, the city was still conducting state-required testing that must be completed before the boil water notice can be lifted.

"The second of two samplings were taken this morning and have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. When the laboratory has completed the analysis and the results show the system is within specifications, the boil water notice will be lifted," city officials posted on Facebook Tuesday.

It's not known when the analysis will be complete.

Oviedo leaders said there are no signs of further system failures. An alert will be issued when the boil water notice is lifted.

