Palm Bay homicide victim identified as 28-year-old man

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday as 28-year-old Salvatore Callari.

Police said Callari was found dead around 1:40 p.m. in a home on Furth Road NW, just east of Jupiter Boulevard. Detectives are continuing to investigate his death as a homicide.



Richard Bauchiero said he came home Thursday afternoon to see police blocking off his street.

He returned home about 3:10 p.m. to find "police cars all over, like there is now. Nobody knows nothing because they aren't saying nothing," Bauchiero said.



"The lady across the street from the house, she was talking to me and said she overheard that some guy got killed, and don't know anything else about it."



He also said that he's lived on Furth Street for about 20 years and has never seen a crime like this take place nearby.



According to a press release, homicide detectives will remain at the scene throughout the day and will be conducting interviews in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Palm Bay Police Department dispatch at (321) 952-3456, by emailing PDIntel@pbfl.org or calling Crimeline (800) 423-8477. The case number is DR#19-000323.

This story will be updated.

