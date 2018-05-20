Palm Bay police investigate double shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating a double shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Rila Street Southeast.

Police said two people were being transported to hospitals in serious but stable condition.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports two juveniles were injured in the incident.

A person has been taken into custody, police said.

