Palm Bay police investigate double shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating a double shooting Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Rila Street Southeast.
More News Headlines
Police said two people were being transported to hospitals in serious but stable condition.
News 6 partner Florida Today reports two juveniles were injured in the incident.
A person has been taken into custody, police said.
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.