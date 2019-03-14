Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando to close St. Patrick's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A portion of Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando will close overnight St. Patrick's Day weekend so crews can work on the new pedestrian overpass bridge slated to open sometime this year.

The eastbound and westbound closure will be in effect on Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, then again from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers will be directed to take Hughey Avenue, onto Amelia Avenue, then turn onto Magnolia Drive until they reach Colonial Drive, or, drivers can take Garland Avenue to Orange Avenue until it hits Colonial Drive.

While the closure is in effect, crews will install the cable and truss system on the quarter-mile pedestrian bridge that will connect the downtown core to the north.

An exact opening date for the bridge has not been released, but officials have said it is expected to happen during the first quarter of 2019. For more on the project, click here.

Events are planned downtown this weekend for St. Patrick's Day, and drivers are reminded to obey the road signs and not operate a vehicle while impaired.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.