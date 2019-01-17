Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle on SR 408, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 408, officials said.

The eastbound lanes of SR 408 are shut down Wednesday evening from the Mills Avenue to Lake Underhill Road exits.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where the victim later died.

Orlando police said they are investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle that left the scene is described as a white vehicle.

Police said SR 408 would be shut down for several hours while they investigate.

