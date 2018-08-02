SWAT officers fatally shoot barricaded man who fired at them, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SWAT officers fatally shot a 19-year-old fugitive who shot at them during an hourslong standoff Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they went to a home on Woodland Avenue at 11:30 a.m. to arrest a 19-year-old man who had two warrants out for his arrest on armed burglary and aggravated assault charges.

When a woman at the home answered the door, deputies could see the wanted man, who then pointed a gun at them and slammed the door, according to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

The standoff lasted several hours until about 3:30 p.m., when the subject came out with a cellphone in his hand.

Demings said that at some point the man put his hands down and officers thought he was reaching for a gun so deputies shot at him.

The teen retreated inside the home and shot at officers through a door, according to authorities. SWAT members shot back.

The 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said at least five deputies opened fire. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

