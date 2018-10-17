Pilot rescued from Atlantic Ocean was headed to private Volusia airport

Video from Sky 6 showed a small plane struggling to stay afloat after it crashed into the water off Daytona Beach.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The pilot rescued by Volusia County Beach Safety Tuesday afternoon was attempting to fly into the private Spruce Creek Airport when he crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off South Daytona Beach, marking the fourth incident this year involving small planes taking off from or landing at the private airport.

Sky 6 video showed lifeguards pulling a man from the wreckage and onto the shore. Volusia County Beach Safety officials said the pilot, Richard Goosman, was alert and clinging to the wing when lifeguards approached him.

Officials said Goosman told them that his plane ran out of fuel before the crash and he was traveling from North Carolina.

The pilot was flying to Spruce Creek Airport in Port Orange when the crash landing happened, Volusia Beach Safety officials said.

Three times previously this year, News 6 has reported on crashes involving small planes landing at or departing from the private airport.

In July, bystanders pulled the pilot and passenger from a small plane that burst into flames in an area off the Spruce Creek runway. On May 22, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student was killed and an instructor was seriously injured in a crash. Two days later, an airplane went down near the fly-in, injuring a pilot who suffered a head injury.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified of all crashes.

