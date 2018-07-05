News

Plane crashes near Spruce Creek Fly-In

Injuries reported in crash, officials say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A small plane crashed Thursday near the Spruce Creek Fly-In, according to Volusia County sheriff's officials.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the area of Cessna Boulevard in Port Orange.

Volusia County Fire Rescue said there are injuries associated with the crash, but no other details have been released.

