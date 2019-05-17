When will the plane that landed on I-4 be removed?

MAITLAND, Fla. - It's still not clear when a small plane that made an emergency landing on Interstate 4 during rush hour Thursday will be removed.

Maitland police said Friday they are waiting for the owner of the plane to return to the scene and they have been monitoring the plane all morning.

According to authorities, the pilot was headed to the Orlando Executive Airport from South Carolina when he ran out of gas and had no choice but to land on I-4 Thursday.

The plane hit a four-door car while landing on the ramp, but the driver was able to make it out without any injuries.

"We are lucky that it was just the minor damage to the plane and the vehicle and no injuries to anybody," Lt. Louis Grindle said.

Grindle said if the owner doesn't remove the plane in a timely manner, authorities will see if the Florida Department of Transportation is able to get involved.

So far, authorities have not released the name of the pilot or whether he's from Central Florida.

