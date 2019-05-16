WATCH LIVE: Plane lands on I-4 near Maitland Boulevard

A small plane landed on I-4 on Thursday near the Maitland Boulevard junction during rush hour, according Sky 6 aerial video.

The single-engine fixed wing plane landed on the westbound on-ramp near the I-4 and Maitland Boulevard junction around 5:30 p.m., according to the Maitland Fire Department.

Maitland fire rescue officials said while the plane was making an emergency landing, it hit a car on the interstate. At this time, no injuries are being reported.

The eastbound off-ramp from Maitland Boulevard to westbound I-4 is closed while emergency crews respond.



According to the tail number and FAA records, the plane is a Piper and manufactured in 1965. The registered owner is from Alabama.

The reason for the emegency landing is unknown.

If a plane landing on I-4 sounds familiar, another plane landed on the highway in Seminole County in November 2017.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

