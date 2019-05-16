5 other times planes made landings on roads and highways in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small plane landed in the area of Interstate 4 in Maitland Boulevard on Thursday.

Thankfully, as of now no one was injured in the incident.

Pilots landing on roads and highways in Florida has happened several times in the past several years.

On Nov. 3, 2017, a pilot landed on Interstate 4 in Seminole County at mile marker 95 after the plane's engine died during the flight. No one was injured in the incident.

The pilot of an experimental plane made an emergency landing on Melbourne Beach Road in Brevard County on Oct. 13, 2018.

No one was injured in the incident.

A small plane landed on Interstate 75 in the Gainesville area on June 7, 2018.

No injures were reported in the incident.

A small plane crashed in Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kissimmee on March 13, 2018. No one was injured in the incident.

A pilot made an emergency landing on State Road 100 in Flagler County after his plane's engine lost power. No one was injured in the incident.

